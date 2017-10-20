Juvenile fighting for life after shooting in Richmond's Northside

Juvenile fighting for life after shooting in Richmond's Northsid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police say a juvenile was shot in Richmond's Northside on Friday morning. 

An officer was near the 3900 block of Piney Road around 8:55 a.m. and heard gunshots. The officer then found a juvenile in an alley behind an apartment complex. 

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have leads on a possible suspect because neighbors have been helpful in detailing what happened.

The shooting happened a half mile from Ginter Park Elementary, and police say this was not a threat to the school. 

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

