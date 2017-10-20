State police to have extra patrols on I-95

Virginia State Police will have patrols out on the entire stretch of Interstate 95 on Friday and Saturday. Their patrol area will span from the North Carolina border all the way to the Maryland border as a part of their two-day "Drive to Save Lives" traffic initiative that coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week.

“With traffic deaths in Virginia having dramatically spiked this year in comparison to 2016, this multi-state operation could not come at a more critical time,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Traditionally, there is always an increase in the number of traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways during the last three months of the year, so it is even more imperative for every Virginian to ‘Drive to Save Lives’ no matter the distance of one’s travels.”

As of Oct. 19, there have been 638 reported traffic deaths. On the same date last year, there were 538 traffic-related deaths, which means 70 more people have lost their lives so far this year.

Out of the 638 people, the Department of Motor Vehicles says 236 people were not wearing a seat belt.

