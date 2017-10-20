Northam, Gillespie sharply disagree on guns

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The two major party candidates in Virginia's race for governor sharply disagree when it comes to guns.

Republican Ed Gillespie has an A rating from the National Rifle Association and pledged to "oppose any and all attempts to weaken the Second Amendment."

Democrat Ralph Northam said he favors stricter controls on gun ownership. He's backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's group as well as by former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was grievously wounded in a 2011 shooting.

The positions play against type. Northam grew up hunting on Virginia's Eastern Shore and owns two shotguns.

Gillespie wrote in his 2006 book that he doesn't own a gun and recently declined to answer whether that's still the case.

