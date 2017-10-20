Chesterfield roads to be named for fallen Army soldiers

Chesterfield will name roads at Manchester High School in memory of two fallen soldiers on Friday.

Staff Sgt. Darryl Demetrial Booker and Sgt. Forrest Dane Cauthorn were both Manchester High School graduates.

Booker, 37, died in Iraq on Jan. 20, 2007 when the H-60 Black Hawk helicopter he was in crashed. The group he was with was supporting Operation Iraq Freedom at the time of the crash. Booker was assigned to the 29th Infantry Division, Virginia Army National Guard.

Cauthorn, 22, died in Iraq on April 5, 2007, from wounds suffered when his unit encountered enemy forces using small arms and grenades. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

The road-naming ceremony is at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Manchester High School.

