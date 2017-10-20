Police investigate explosion in Williamsburg

Chick-fil-A is a popular fast food chicken chain that usually earns good scores on health inspections, but one location in eastern Henrico racked up violations on its last check up, including numerous flies in the facility.More >>
Chick-fil-A is a popular fast food chicken chain that usually earns good scores on health inspections, but one location in eastern Henrico racked up violations on its last check up, including numerous flies in the facility.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The lockdown has been lifted at Virginia State University after a shooting on campus on Thursday night.More >>
The lockdown has been lifted at Virginia State University after a shooting on campus on Thursday night.More >>
Credit cards do have an age limit, so what many parents are doing is adding their children as authorized user on their account.More >>
Credit cards do have an age limit, so what many parents are doing is adding their children as authorized user on their account.More >>
An improvised explosive device was detonated Thursday evening in Colonial Williamsburg near William & Mary.More >>
An improvised explosive device was detonated Thursday evening in Colonial Williamsburg near William & Mary.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A man has been charged with three counts of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family.More >>
A man has been charged with three counts of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.More >>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of students.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of students.More >>
A team of firefighters from American Samoa who’ve been in California to battle the raging wildfires are bringing a little light to a stressful situation – by singing a Samoan Christian hymn.More >>
A team of firefighters from American Samoa who’ve been in California to battle the raging wildfires are bringing a little light to a stressful situation – by singing a Samoan Christian hymn.More >>
The lockdown has been lifted at Virginia State University after a shooting on campus on Thursday night.More >>
The lockdown has been lifted at Virginia State University after a shooting on campus on Thursday night.More >>