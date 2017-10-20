Police investigate explosion in Williamsburg

Police are investigating an IED in Williamsburg. (Source: WVEC)

An improvised explosive device was detonated Thursday evening in Colonial Williamsburg near William & Mary.

The Williamsburg police and fire departments initially were called to the scene near Merchants Square for what was believed to be a car fire.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the cause of the explosion was an IED.

The FBI and Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

