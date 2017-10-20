Police arrest suspect after explosion in Williamsburg

Police have arrested a suspect after an improvised explosive device was detonated Thursday evening in Colonial Williamsburg near William & Mary.

The Williamsburg police and fire departments initially were called to a parking lot at the intersection of South Boundary and Francis streets, near Merchants Square, for what was believed to be a car fire.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the cause of the explosion was an IED. Police believe this was an isolated incident.

State and federal investigators identified and arrested 30-year-old Stephen Powers of Gloucester, Virginia. He has been charged with possession of using and explosive device and committing an act of terrorism.

“I would personally like to thank all the local, state and federal law enforcement partners who worked around the clock to quickly apprehend a potentially dangerous member of the community,” says Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

