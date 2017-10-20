Police arrest suspect after explosion in Williamsburg

An improvised explosive device was detonated Thursday evening in Colonial Williamsburg near William & Mary.More >>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >>
Henrico Police are on the lookout after thieves target cars at parks, recreational facilities, trails, and fitness centers across the county.More >>
Richmond Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire at the Midlothian Village Apartments on Friday.More >>
Sheriff's deputies chased a stolen truck suspect around Los Angeles County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect drove recklessly on the wrong side of the road, ran red lights, crossed medians and drove on sidewalks.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
