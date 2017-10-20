VSU on lockdown after shooting on campus - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

VSU on lockdown after shooting on campus

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more information as details are made available.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly