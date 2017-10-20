Lock down lifted at VSU after shooting on campus

The lock down was lifted early Friday. (Source: NBC12)

A lock down has been lifted at Virginia State University after a shooting on campus on Thursday evening.

Chesterfield police say the shooting happened on Hayden Street just after 11 p.m.

Officers say one man was shot with life-threatening injuries. There's no information on the suspect, who remains on the run.

Police tell us this is an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the campus.

Shooting on Campus Conclusion - Police have cleared the scene. Officers will remain vigilant. Campus lock down has been lifted. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 20, 2017

This is the second shooting on the campus in less than a week. On Saturday there was a shooting that caused the school to go on lock down during homecoming festivities.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that shooting.

