Chesterfield police release description of VSU shooting suspect

Election Day will be a student holiday for Petersburg City Public Schools.More >>
Election Day will be a student holiday for Petersburg City Public Schools.More >>
Anna Ruffin died on Oct. 15 and is being remembered for her "dedicated, unwavering service."More >>
Anna Ruffin died on Oct. 15 and is being remembered for her "dedicated, unwavering service."More >>
Surveillance cameras captured images of a man this past weekend who stole a diamond from Reeds Jewelers in Southpark Mall.More >>
Surveillance cameras captured images of a man this past weekend who stole a diamond from Reeds Jewelers in Southpark Mall.More >>
Classmates of a little boy who was killed when he was hit by a car earlier this month will come together to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday.More >>
Classmates of a little boy who was killed when he was hit by a car earlier this month will come together to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday.More >>
Two women were saved after suspected opioid overdoses thanks to Petersburg police.More >>
Two women were saved after suspected opioid overdoses thanks to Petersburg police.More >>