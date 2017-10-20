Chesterfield police release description of VSU shooting suspect

Chesterfield police released a description of the Virginia State University shooting suspect. A student was seriously injured in the shooting, which prompted a campus lockdown.

Chesterfield police say the shooting happened in a staff parking lot just after 11 p.m. The victim, a man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras. He is described as a black man, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue jacket or hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

"The recent incident does not reflect the values of the Virginia State University community," VSU President Makola M. Abdullah said in a statement on Friday. "At VSU, we are deeply committed to the safety of our students, employees, and visitors."

VSU officials vowed at a press conference Friday afternoon to step up security and add lighting at the school after the second shooting on the campus in less than a week. On Saturday there was a shooting that caused the school to go on lockdown during homecoming festivities.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that shooting.

VSU police said the shootings do not appear to be related. Both shootings remain under investigation by the Chesterfield Police Department.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

FULL STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT ABDULLAH:

Statement from President @makola_abdullah regarding the recent incident on October 19. pic.twitter.com/9J0ILr83PQ — VirginiaStateUniv (@VSUTrojans) October 20, 2017

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

