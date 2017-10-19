Police: Thieves steal from Henrico business, then return items for cash

A business in the 2000 block of Old Brick Road called police on July 22 to make the report, but investigators say the thefts dated back several months.More >>
A business in the 2000 block of Old Brick Road called police on July 22 to make the report, but investigators say the thefts dated back several months.More >>
A mother's body was found severely beaten in her Henrico apartment with a plunger laying at her side. Victim Barbara Gray’s son, Sean Hill, 30, is now in jail.More >>
A mother's body was found severely beaten in her Henrico apartment with a plunger laying at her side. Victim Barbara Gray’s son, Sean Hill, 30, is now in jail.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery in Richmond.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery in Richmond.More >>
VDOT crews are paving some of the ramps on I-64 this week near the airport that will cause overnight closures.More >>
VDOT crews are paving some of the ramps on I-64 this week near the airport that will cause overnight closures.More >>