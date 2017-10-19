Police: Thieves steal from Henrico business, then return items for cash

Two people face charges after they are accused of stealing from a Henrico business, then returning the items for money.

Jack and Angela Fowler face four counts of obtaining money by false pretense. Jack Fowler is also charged with three counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny (third offense).

A business in the 2000 block of Old Brick Road called police on July 22 to make the report, but investigators say the thefts dated back several months.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12