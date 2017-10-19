Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants to give away free entrée

Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will be giving away a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit to anyone who stops by before 10:30 a.m. on Wed., Oct 25.

“We invite customers to take a break from their busy schedules and join us for a complimentary breakfast entrée,” said Todd Mercer, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A at Winterpock.

Each customer will get one free entrée, and the offer is only valid during breakfast hours. Customers can also go through the drive-thru and get the free biscuit.

Click here to find a Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurant.

