Community helps VA boy battling rare brain tumor

A rare brain tumor is not stopping a Roanoke middle school student from fighting to get back in the classroom.

Ethan, 11, was diagnosed about a month ago. A family in their community is helping Ethan because they went through something similar.

His new friend Elijah battled cancer three years ago and is helping to keep Ethan's spirits up in the hospital.

"I was just telling him that it's going to be fine, and he can make it through. He's going to be strong enough," said Elijah.

Ethan recently returned to school to a warm welcome. Others in the community are also helping by raising money for his family.

