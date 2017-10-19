Former softball coach denied bond in sex-assault case

A former softball coach in Orange County, who was accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children, made her first court appearance on Thursday.

Cathy Smith Rothgeb, 57, who faces 34 charges, was denied bond.

In court, prosecutors said the alleged crimes date back to the 1990s and involved two victims, who claim to have been on Rothgeb's softball team. State police say they launched an investigation last summer after a woman contacted them.

Rothgeb coached multiple teams in both Orange and Spotsylvania counties from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

On Thursday, the courtroom was filled with her supporters, who say she shouldn't be judged on accusations.

"She would never do something like this. It just kills me that these things are being said about her. She's been around my kids. She would do anything for anyone," said one of Rothgeb's supporters.

The Orange County Commonwealths Attorney says this is a "historic case," and she could face more charges.

If you have any information about this case, or Rothgeb, Virginia State Police wants to you to call them at 1-888-300-0156.

Rothgeb's next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12