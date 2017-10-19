Four men behind bars after deadly officer-involved shooting in Hampton

Four men are behind bars in Hampton and are facing charges stemming from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday. Two of the suspects are just 17 years old.

According to WAVY, an officer from both the Newport News and Williamsburg police departments saw a pickup truck in Newport News that was stolen out of Chesapeake.

The officers then followed the truck to a 7-Eleven in Hampton. Police say the driver of the stolen truck drove toward the officers and struck their unmarked cruiser. This happened just before midnight.

The officers opened fire on the truck, and three people were struck by the bullets, according to WAVY. They were transported to the hospital where one of the suspects died.

Deandre Bethea, 24, died moments after arriving at the hospital. The other two suspects were taken into custody.

On Thursday, police told WAVY Darone Cortoin Owens, 18, Leroy Clyburn III, 20, and two 17-year-old men were charged in the incident.

Owens and Clyburn were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealed weapon, and grand larceny. The 17-year-olds were charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and grand larceny.

Police told WAVY that no mugshots would be released due to the ongoing investigation. All four suspects are still in police custody.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, its officer involved in the shooting is a sixteen-year veteran who has not been involved in a prior shooting incident.

Both officers are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

