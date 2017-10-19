Hanover Sheriff: Thieves posing as tree service steal from homes

Hanover deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who’ve stolen from elderly in the area.More >>
A Mechanicsville woman died after her car ran off the road in Gloucester on Monday morning.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office and Virginia Department of Transportation reported that heavy rains Tuesday night and early Wednesday closed several roads.More >>
A woman, who worked as a bus driver for Hanover Schools for 22 years, died this week due to breast cancer.More >>
The first-ever Circle the Wagons BBQ Cook-off and Concert is coming to Center of the Universe Brewing Company on Aug. 26.More >>
