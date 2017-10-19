Hanover deputies searching for suspects stealing things from homes

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in connection with stealing things from people's homes. Deputies say the suspects appear to be targeting the elderly.

The first incident happened on Sept. 21 in the 13000 block of Verdon Road. Deputies say a white man told the homeowners he was doing tree work at a neighbor's home. The man said he needed to verify the property lines and asked the homeowners to help him.

When they were outside, they noticed another white man standing near their home. After the suspects left, the homeowners say they noticed cash and other personal items taken from their home.

A similar incident occurred on Sept. 28 in the 15000 block of Pouncey Tract Road. Deputies say a white man told the homeowner he was a contractor for a power company and needed to survey the tree line. When the homeowner returned home, money was missing.

The suspects in both of these incidents are described as white men, possibly Hispanic, and between 30 and 40 years old. In one incident, the suspects were seen driving in a light green pickup truck. In another incident, the men were seen driving a black van.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

