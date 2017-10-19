VCU to play exhibition basketball game for Hurricane Maria relief

The VCU Men’s Basketball team will be playing an exhibition game next week to benefit Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

The Rams will host the Liberty Flames on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center. Tickets go on sale Oct. 20 and will cost $15. You can get your tickets at the VCU Ticket Office.

Proceeds from the game will go to One America Appeal, which was founded to support recovery efforts for hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

For more information or to buy tickets online, visit VCUAthletics.com.

