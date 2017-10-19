VCU plays exhibition basketball game for Hurricane Maria relief

The VCU Men’s Basketball team played an exhibition game Thursday night to benefit Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

The Rams hosted the Liberty University Flames at the Siegel Center. The final score: Liberty 85, VCU 69.

The Rams played better in the 2nd half, as some triples started falling.

One of the players in the exhibition game, Deep Run product and Puerto Rican native Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, says his parents are still without power and a lot of food due to the hurricane. Pacheco-Ortiz started and had eight points in the game.

Proceeds from the game will go to One America Appeal, which was founded to support recovery efforts for hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12