VCU plays exhibition basketball game for Hurricane Maria relief

Hermitage and Manchester are a combined 17-1 on the season. The Panthers are going for their third 10-0 regular season in the last four years, while the Lancers are looking to top Herm for the first time in four tries.
Khwan Fore suffered a stress reaction in his left tibia and will be out for the bulk of Richmond's non-conference schedule. Fore is the team's returning leading scorer and the only player on the roster to start every game last season.
The $1.2 million project featured renovations to the driving range, six-hole golf course, and clubhouse. VCU Athletics and the First Tee of Greater Richmond partnered on the project.
Richmond was picked to finish ninth, VCU eleventh in the 14-team Atlantic 10. Defending league champion Dayton was predicted to repeat.
