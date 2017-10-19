Son investigated after Henrico mother's body found beaten with plunger nearby

A mother's body was found severely beaten in her Henrico apartment with a plunger laying at her side. Victim Barbara Gray’s son, Sean Hill, 30, is now in jail.

However, Hill is only charged with breaking and entering with the intention of committing assault and battery or larceny, at this point. He's now in Henrico jail without bond.

Court records revealed a disturbing murder scene, according to police. Detectives wrote that Gray's body was found in a bloody hallway, extensively bruised with a plunger nearby.

According to the affidavit, Hill called 911 at 10:30 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 14, and told dispatchers he "found his mother unresponsive on the floor." When officers entered the apartment of Americana Drive, they observed what "appeared to be blood" in the hallway.

"There was an adult female on the hallway floor," the officer wrote. "The female laid on her back and had extensive bruising covering a significant portion of her body." A toilet bowl plunger was found by the woman's side, with the home appearing to be in disarray.

The search warrant shows a list of other items taken as evidence from the apartment, including the plunger, fingerprints and DNA samples, multiple towels and swabs with red stains, and two cell phones.

Detectives arrested Hill and charged him with 'breaking and entering,' with intent to commit assault and battery or larceny. However, prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be brought forward.

