Former President Obama campaigns in Richmond, Va. for Northam

Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Richmond for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam on Thursday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Over 6200 people attended the event. Obama's visit comes as polls show Northam, Virginia's current lieutenant governor, leading GOP candidate Ed Gillespie by as much as 14 points and as little as 4 points.

Northam and Obama discussed the need for the next governor to create economic opportunity for all Virginians -- no matter who you are or where you're from.

Meanwhile, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie is hosting a meet and greet in Chesapeake, which begins at 7 p.m.

Gillespie has received support from President Trump on social media and from Vice President Pence, who he campaigned with in Bristol.

