18-year-old woman killed in King William crash

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash in King William early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say just before 12:30 a.m., a woman driving a Ford Escape was heading southbound on Route 30, near Route 644, and lost control of her SUV, which veered into the northbound lane and ran off the left side of the road.

Her SUV struck two trees, and she was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, Erin Hall, 18, of King William, was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

