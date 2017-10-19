More than 1,000 Richmond high schoolers to get free wireless device

More than 1,000 Richmond high schoolers will get free wireless devices from Sprint through the company's project that hopes to get kids the resources they need to learn.

Richmond Public Schools is one of 118 school districts taking part. Sprint will be giving 1,050 RPS students a free wireless internet capable device and wireless service while in high school for up to four years.

“Through the 1Million Project, we will begin to bridge the technology divide that puts our kids at a disadvantage when they go home to do their school work and don’t have access to the online resources they need,” said Mayor Stoney. “If we want our children to succeed, if we want them to compete and build a brighter future, we need to give them the tools to do so, and we must connect them to opportunity.”

The project is looking to give out 1 million devices to students who do not have internet at home so they can do the online homework that teachers assign.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12