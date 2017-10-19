More than 1,000 Richmond high schoolers to get free wireless device

Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Crews have received a report of a fire at the Second Presbyterian Church, near the Virginia State Capitol.More >>
More than 1,000 Richmond high schoolers will get free wireless devices from Sprint through the company's project that hopes to get kids the resources they need to learn.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a man late Wednesday in the Randolph neighborhood.More >>
Berta had become a shut-in, rarely venturing out of her Richmond home because she was just too embarrassed to let anyone see her teeth.More >>
