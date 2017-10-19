Report of fire at Second Presbyterian Church

Crews investigate the fire on Thursday afternoon. (Source: NBC12)

Crews have received a report of a fire at the Second Presbyterian Church, near the Virginia State Capitol.

People working inside the building felt the church shake and heard a loud thud. Eighty people were evacuated, including a daycare inside the church, according to the pastor.

The pastor says the contractor painting at the church was injured.

The church is located at 5 North Fifth Street.

