Boiler explosion injures 2 at Second Presbyterian Church

Two people were injured after a boiler exploded at the Second Presbyterian Church, near the Virginia State Capitol.

People working inside the building felt the church shake and heard a loud thud. Eighty people were evacuated, including a daycare inside the church, according to the pastor.

The pastor says the contractor painting at the church was injured.

According to Captain Dyer, a person working on the boiler off the alley closed the door to go to his truck. The painter then opened the door "where he encountered a fire ball while painting the exterior door." He suffered 1st and 2nd degree burns to his face and shoulder area.

The second person went to Patient First with minor burns.

The church is located at 5 North Fifth Street.

