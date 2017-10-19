Family seeks answers after motorcyclist's death

Joseph Johnson's uncle, Charles Johnson, passed away three weeks ago.

“He was 75, but he didn't look 75. He looked like he was in his 50s,” said Johnson. “So when this occurred, it was just a shock to all of us because he wasn't sick or anything.”

His uncle was riding motorcycles back on Sept. 23 when loved ones say a vehicle forced him to lose control of his motorcycle on Interstate 64 in Goochland.

“It kinda freaked me out to see something like that,” William Tyler said.

Tyler was riding his motorcycle not far behind Johnson. They were heading to Harley Davidson in Richmond. Tyler says a gray Hyundai came speeding by when it changed lanes and forced Johnson into the median where he lost control. Not much is left of the motorcycle.

“And she just shoved him into the median,” Tyler said. “And when he got in the median and started dancing around all at once, he lost it. My wife was on the back, and she said, ‘Stop, stop’ because she could see him lying in the ditch. That's when we stopped. But the girl, she never stopped going.”

Tyler says Johnson was unconscious but breathing. Soon, an ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he had a broken pelvis, collapsed lungs and more.

“He had a heart attack. Once he got there, he had a brain injury. He had a broken neck, so they said he would have been paralyzed from the neck down if he had survived,” Johnson said.

Johnson died days later. Now, loved ones are hoping someone saw something that could lead to the person who was driving the Hyundai. But, police are calling this a single vehicle accident because they say the car and the motorcycle did not have contact. While authorities are not looking for the driver, family members still want to find them and pursue civil charges.

For them, not having closure is tough.

“We're still coping with that, still dealing with that,” Johnson said. “I'm a person of faith, and we're a family of faith. We know he's in a better place.”

“I'm going to miss him,” Tyler said. “He was a good man.”

Anyone with information can reach out to Eric Philips on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12