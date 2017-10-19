VA to receive nearly $2.4 million in GM settlement

Virginia will receive nearly $2.4 million in a settlement with General Motors Co. over defective ignition switches.

In the settlement announced Thursday, 49 states will receive a total of $120 million.

"This settlement should send a strong signal to automobile manufacturers and businesses of all kinds that my office will not tolerate slow responses to safety hazards in consumer products, especially when a delay presents an unacceptable risk to the public," said Attorney General Herring.

In 2014, General Motors issued seven recalls for key-rotation-related and/or ignition-switch-related issues, which impacted more than 9 million vehicles in the U.S.

The recalls involved a defective ignition switch which, under certain conditions, could move out of the "Run" position to the "Accessory" or "Off" position.

This could lead a loss of electrical systems, including power steering and power brakes. The issue could also lead to airbags not deploying in a collision.

The 49 states involved in the settlement said certain employees at General Motors knew of the issues as early as 2004, but decided it wasn't a major safety concern, delaying recalls.

"The states alleged that these actions were deceptive and that the automaker's actions violated state consumer protection laws," Herring's office said in a news release.

In the settlement, General Motors shall:

Not represent that a motor vehicle is "safe" unless they have complied with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards applicable to the motor vehicle at issue.

Not represent that certified pre-owned vehicles that General Motors advertises are safe, have been repaired for safety issues, or have been subject to rigorous inspection, unless such vehicles are not subject to any open recalls relating to safety or have been repaired pursuant to such a recall.

Instruct its dealers that all applicable recall repairs must be completed before any General Motors motor vehicle sold in the U.S. and included in a recall is eligible for certification and, if there is a recall on any certified pre-owned vehicle sold in the U.S., the required repair must be completed before the vehicle is delivered to a customer.

Virginia will receive $2,396,147.70 in the settlement.

