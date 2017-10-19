Election Day to become student holiday for Petersburg schools

Election Day will be a student holiday for Petersburg City Public Schools.

School officials are changing its 2017 to 2018 school calendar to make Election Day, Nov. 7, a student holiday and a teacher workday.

School board members say they received concerns from voting officials and community members, which led them to change the school calendar. The date was previously scheduled to be a regular school day.

Petersburg teachers and school employees will report to work as normal on Nov. 7.

