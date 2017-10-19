Neighbors: Privately owned road in New Kent not being maintained

Neighbors living on Maryland Avenue in New Kent contacted NBC12 because the street they live on is privately owned, deteriorating and not being maintained, putting them, their children and other neighbors at risk.

Christina Luntzer and Peggy Ramon both live on Maryland Avenue. Ramon has an 18-year-old son with severe disabilities. Luntzer has three children, including one with a serious heart defect and chromosome deletion causing less than 500 T-cells in her body. Her little girl is on multiple breathing treatments and six types of medication.

There is another autistic child on the street and some elderly folks.

Both women say when they first moved into their homes eight years ago, the street was in good condition.

“We knew from the public record it was privately owned, but we thought it was upkept at the time,” Luntzer said.

But since, Luntzer and Ramon say it’s been a bumpy road dealing with the road they live on.

“We had an EMT come out one, and he said we can't get to her fast if she were to have [a] cardiac arrest,” Luntzner said through tears.

The road has deteriorated. There are massive potholes everywhere, causing a headache for these residents. It is worse when it rains. The road is in such poor condition that these residents say multiple EMT’s have said they can’t get down the road.

The neighbors also say it causes a hazard for the school district, who considered removing Maryland Avenue from the school bus route in fear the buses would flip over with children inside. Neighbors say the district wanted to change the bus stop to a few blocks away.

They've since worked out a deal.

“None of the residents disagree with the safety,” Luntzer said. “We all are highly frustrated that the owner of the property isn't doing her due diligence to maintain it.”

“One of the things the director of transportation shared with me is if you know the pothole is four foot, and it's four foot all the time when water resides in that, you can't assume it's four foot because it could have shallowed out. It could have man holed," Luntzer said.

She also said when the buses do get stuck driving over these potholes in the rain, the water goes up to the door.

A few years ago, after the first EMT told Luntzer he couldn’t get down the road safely, she reached out to the woman who is on the most recent property deed at the New Kent County Clerk’s office, Bernice Cole. Cole had since moved to North Carolina. Luntzer said she sent several certified letters.

“I sent a certified letter to say, 'Can we meet amicably and meet halfway to get the road done?' ” Luntzer said. “Can I get your permission or blessing because the EMT said A, B, and C. I got no response."

So Luntzer and her neighbors took it upon themselves to clean up the road as best they could. They pitched in and paid $1,600 to get the road grated and place half the road with recycled asphalt on it so the EMTs and school buses could get down the road safely. Because of these efforts, one part of the road is less damaged than the other, but it’s still deteriorating and full of potholes.

“It's a hazard because if he has an asthma attack or needs some kind of medical service, they can't get to him,” Peggy Ramon said.

The county says they can’t do anything either since the road is privately owned.

“The county has humbly said we’ll take it over for you because we know the cost and burden, and we have gr ant money to help you and she just refuses to surrender it or maintain it,” Luntzer said.

After several attempts of reaching out to Bernice Cole's lawyer, she got back to us and said she's looking into the matter.

Luntzer and Ramon are speaking out in hopes that something can be done so they can feel safe driving down the now bumpy road they live on.

There is a lawsuit currently pending against Bernice Cole, by two gentlemen who say she owes them over a hundred thousand dollars for loans they provided over the years and that she never repaid. One of those men said part of the lawsuit includes Maryland Avenue and if they win, they will give it over to the county to maintain.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12