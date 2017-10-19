October is fire prevention month; fire department issues tips

October is fire prevention month, and the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department in Powhatan made a video about some tips to keep you and your family safe.More >>
October is fire prevention month, and the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department in Powhatan made a video about some tips to keep you and your family safe.More >>
The Caroline Sheriff's Office says there is no threat at the Caroline High School after a student set off fireworks in a hallway.More >>
The Caroline Sheriff's Office says there is no threat at the Caroline High School after a student set off fireworks in a hallway.More >>
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says Virginia's seat belt rate has reached a record high of 85.3 percent.More >>
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says Virginia's seat belt rate has reached a record high of 85.3 percent.More >>
Smile! Virginia is a happy place to live, according to a recent list released by National Geographic.More >>
Smile! Virginia is a happy place to live, according to a recent list released by National Geographic.More >>
A report shows that schools across Virginia are suspending students at an alarming rate.More >>
A report shows that schools across Virginia are suspending students at an alarming rate.More >>