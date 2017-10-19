October is fire prevention month; fire department issues tips - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

October is fire prevention month; fire department issues tips

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay
POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

October is fire prevention month, and the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department in Powhatan made a video about some tips to keep you and your family safe.

Tips:

  • Make sure you have working smoke detectors throughout your home. Check them once a month to replace batteries.
  • Make sure your family has a fire escape plan. Practice regularly and meet at a place like a tree or a mailbox. Once you are out, stay out.
  • Shut the bedroom door to increase your chance of survival.

Click here to see the video.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly