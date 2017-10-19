October is fire prevention month; fire department issues tips

October is fire prevention month, and the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department in Powhatan made a video about some tips to keep you and your family safe.

Tips:

Make sure you have working smoke detectors throughout your home. Check them once a month to replace batteries.

Make sure your family has a fire escape plan. Practice regularly and meet at a place like a tree or a mailbox. Once you are out, stay out.

Shut the bedroom door to increase your chance of survival.

