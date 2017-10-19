Stonyfield recalls O'Soy strawberry yogurt due to allergen

Popular yogurt brand Stonyfield is recalling its organic O'Soy strawberry yogurt.

The product may contain an undeclared milk allergen, which could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to someone with milk allergies.

The recall is only for yogurts with a date code of Nov. 4, 2017 on the lid with the product code UPC Code:0-52159 00603-7 printed along the side of the cup.

The yogurts were initially distributed to California, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The yogurts are sold at natural food stores and grocery retailers.

