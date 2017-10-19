Sheriff's office: No threat after student sets off fireworks at - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sheriff's office: No threat after student sets off fireworks at high school

CAROLINE, VA (WWBT) -

The Caroline Sheriff's Office says there is no threat at the Caroline High School after a student set off fireworks in a hallway. 

"Please do not be alarmed as there is no active threat," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. 

The high school is at 19155 Rogers Clark Blvd.

