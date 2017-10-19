What's Driving You Crazy: Potholes, bumps on I-64

Some of the top complaints submitted to Candice Smith's "What's Driving You Crazy?" segment is about potholes and bumpy patches on I-64 near the airport exit.

Those specific areas are:

Airport Drive between I-64 and the Airport entrance

I-64 bridge, over Airport drive

I-64 ramps at the Airport exit.

VDOT is addressing some of these problems this week as crews are paving the ramps. This is an overnight paving project that will close ramp closures from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday at:

The ramp from I-64 east to Airport Drive/Route 156 south

And the ramp from Airport Drive/Route156 south

If there's something driving you crazy on Central Virginia's roads, reach out to Candice Smith on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12