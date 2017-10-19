Man shot in Richmond's Randolph neighborhood

It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
VDOT crews are paving some of the ramps on I-64 this week near the airport that will cause overnight closures.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a man late Wednesday in the Randolph neighborhood.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
Investigation revealed the 2-week-old baby had been shaken, detectives say.More >>
The 5-year-old donated more than $30 of her own money, so her friends could have milk.More >>
