Man shot in Richmond's Randolph neighborhood

Police were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a man late Wednesday in the Randolph neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. to South Randolph Street and Grayland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot with non-life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital.

There's no information on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12