Man shot in Richmond's Randolph neighborhood

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a man late Wednesday in the Randolph neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. to South Randolph Street and Grayland Avenue. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot with non-life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital. 

There's no information on any suspects at this time. 

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. 

