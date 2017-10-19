Beloved custodian in Hopewell dies

A beloved custodian in Hopewell City Schools has died at the age of 79.

Anna Ruffin died on Oct. 15 and is being remembered for her "dedicated, unwavering service."

"Her love and dedication to Carter Woodson and the Hopewell Schools’ family are still very much alive, her stories are still shared, and her ever present voice on the walkie talkies at Woodson will not soon be forgotten," the Hopewell school system said in a Facebook post.

Ruffin joined the school system in 1977 as a substitute custodian, then was promoted to head custodian later that year.

"After serving with eight principals, countless teachers, and students, she retired from the division in 2015 after 38 years of dedicated, unwavering service," Hopewell Schools said.

A home-going celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Friendship Baptist Church, 1305 Arlington Road in Hopewell.

