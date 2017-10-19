Diamond thief flees jewelry store in Southpark Mall

Police say this man robbed a jewelry store at Southpark Mall on Saturday. (Source: Crime Solvers)

Surveillance cameras captured images of a man this past weekend who stole a diamond from Reeds Jewelers in Southpark Mall.

Crime Solvers says the man entered the store on Saturday and spoke with a salesperson about the diamond selection.

"While the salesperson was holding a 2.07-carat brilliant round cut diamond, the man ripped the item from the salesperson's hand and ran away from the business," Crime Solvers said on its website.

The man is a slender black male who was wearing a blue sweat suit and dark hat.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12