Obama, Northam to discuss economic opportunities in VA

Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning in Richmond on Thursday for gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

Obama's visit at the Greater Richmond Convention Center comes as polls show Northam, Virginia's current lieutenant governor, leading GOP candidate Ed Gillespie by as much as 14 points and as little as 4 points.

Northam's campaign says he and Obama will discuss the need for the next governor to create economic opportunity for all Virginians -- no matter who you are or where you're from.

Obama's campaigning will come just a few days after former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned for Northam in Northern Virginia.

Gillespie, the former GOP National Committee chair, has received support from President Donald Trump through social media, and Vice President Mike Pence, who campaigned in southwest Virginia.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday at the convention center for Obama's visit. Tickets are required and have already been distributed.

