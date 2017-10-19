As Amazon deadline looms, feedback on Route 5 wanted

Henrico officials are looking for residents' feedback on the future of Route 5.

The county has a community workshop set up for 6:30 p.m. Thursday's to discuss how the area should grow.

The Facebook group Route 5 Corridor Coalition has said that Henrico may consider bringing Amazon to the area.

As Amazon searches for a second headquarters, it has said that mass transit may play a key role in picking a new location.

The company has said proposals for its headquarters are due on Thursday.

This area is close to a new GRTC bus transit project and has easy access to downtown, I-295 and the airport.

Thursday's meeting is at John Rolfe Middle School.

