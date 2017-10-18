Chester woman battles post office for four years

A Chester woman says the mail service to her house has been "iffy" for years.

Violet “Vi” Beauchamp says her snail mail is especially slow. She’s been battling the Chester Post Office for “…a little longer than four years,” the Harbour East Village resident said.

First, Beauchamp says she stopped receiving her bills.

“They would send me a turn off notice and I’d have to call them and tell them ‘it’s not my fault. The mail was not delivered properly,’” she said.

Then one of her packages went to the Food Lion on Rivers Bend.

Most recently, she’s failed to receive her license plate registration.

Beauchamp says she’s been without her proper tags for years because they never showed up at her house.

“They came in the mail, but I didn’t get them,” she said.

So instead of waiting around for her mail and risking a ticket, Beauchamp says she went to the DMV directly.

NBC 12 reached out to the Post Office which released a statement saying they’ve launched an investigation into the Chester Post Office but did not yet provide specifics.

