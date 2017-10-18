Police investigate video showing MS students simulating sex, yelling racist rants

Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks. Parents are angry over the video.

A Short Pump student recording posted on Snapchat now finds school leaders taking action after black students were allegedly pinned down by other students in the locker room.

The incident happened Friday before practice, and one of the players pinned to the ground skipped practice after the incident. Now, some groups are calling for a federal investigation.

"What’s up with you and the blacks?" said one student in the video.

The video starts with text that asks, "Ever wonder what happens in the football locker room?"

It showcases football players from Short Pump Middle School simulating sex acts with black players on the ground and other students on top.

"What’s going on? He's (expletive) a flack,” students say in an exchange.

"We gonna (expletive) the black outta these African-American children from Uganda,” a student said in text placed over the video.

A parent of one of the students involved said she’s sad her child had to experience this.

"You see kids in the locker room forcing kids over the bench. You see kids on the ground thrusting on other kids making racial slurs as they're thrusting …You see the kids asking to get up and to stop and screaming,” said the parent who doesn’t want to be identified to protect her son.

The parent says what's also alarming is the behavior was allowed to go on as long as it did.

“We are aware of the video, the contents of which are offensive and wrong. The school division will take appropriate action in accordance with our normal procedures. Beyond that, federal law prohibits school divisions from sharing additional information about students,” said Henrico Schools Spokesman Andy Jenks.

NBC 12 took the video to Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson who is pleased the school system is taking action.

"If I was one of the parents and my kid was pinned on the ground, I'd be angry,” he said on Wednesday.

Yet, he questions whether the video is showcasing locker room horseplay or something more.

“Was this some kind of racial situation?” said Nelson. “If it's young kids being held against their will and being sexually manipulated, then that's one thing.”

“They were not ok with it,” the parent said referring to her son and the other black student.

“Was he in a position to defend himself?” NBC 12 asked.

“No. He had people that were straddling over on top of him,” she said. “Racism should not be tolerated … You should be able to send your kids to school and feel they are being protected and safe.”

Although Henrico Schools issued a statement, NBC 12 took things a step further by reaching out to both School Board Chair Beverly Cocke and the board member who represents Short Pump Middle, Michelle Ogburn. Neither returned messages.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12