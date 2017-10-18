Secret Samaritan gives woman her smile back

Over the next few weeks, the Secret Samaritan will pick up the tab for about $3,000 worth of Berta's dental work. (Source: NBC12)

NBC12’s Secret Samaritan has been scouring thousands of requests for help with that one thing that would turn their lives around.

This week, a woman we’ll refer to as Berta, had a simple request: She wanted her smile back.

Berta had become a shut-in, rarely venturing out of her Richmond home because she was just too embarrassed to let anyone see her teeth.

For a variety of reasons, about a year ago her teeth became very brittle and started cracking - and in some cases, falling out. It sent her life into a tailspin.

“I got depressed," she said. "I don't wanna work; I don't wanna talk to nobody. ... I don't want anybody lookin' in my mouth and see my mouth lookin' like this."

Over the next few weeks, the Secret Samaritan will pick up the tab for about $3,000 worth of dental work.

Berta says she’ll never forget the night she got the call that her wish had been gr anted.

"Oh my God, I bust down cryin'. I cried, and I cried,” she said. “I called my cousin; I couldn't wait to tell somebody I'm gonna get my teeth fixed."

