RRHA suspends parking permit idea to curb violence

A proposal to issue parking decals to residents in Richmond’s public housing neighborhoods has been suspended.

Police and Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority leaders have said "outsiders" are often responsible for violence in RRHA communities. About a quarter of the victims killed this year in Richmond were in the public housing neighborhoods, according to NBC12's count.

Last month, RRHA officials promised to crack down on people who shouldn't be in the neighborhoods, like felons or anyone on the ban list.

Administrators pitched the idea of issuing parking permits, to deter people who don’t live in the communities. Their draft proposal stipulated that only RRHA residents who register their cars would get a decal to use RRHA-owned lots. Anyone who doesn't have a set purpose for being in the neighborhood, and therefore no decal, could get towed.

"It's a good idea. It'll stop the violence that's in the neighborhood. And everybody else can live like they're supposed to live,” said Lechelle Randolph, who lives in Hillside Court.

Randolph is a mother-of-four, and says she's very watchful of who's in the neighborhood.

"I can't have my kids being outside and then conflict comes," she said. "And that's taking away their playtime."

Residents would have also been able to get guest permits for visitors. However, it was still unclear how permits would be enforced, if at all, on public city streets.

Community organizer Omari Al-Qadaffi says he doesn't think parking permits are an effective part of the solution.

"The community just feels like … people will either park a couple of streets over, and they'll walk ... A lot of (the people who are causing the trouble) don't even own cars,” said Al-Qadaffi.

Al-Qadaffi fears towing could strap people already making low-income wages.

"There's a big concern about people's cars being towed from visitors, or cars they may be borrowing or maybe even rental cars," he said.

Al-Qadaffi says a lot of people in this neighborhood are just trying to get to work.

"It's being said that (residents) would have to show proof of insurance and proof of a valid driver's license," said Al-Qadaffi. "And we know that in these communities, this is where you would find people struggling to be compliant with those regulations."

Al-Qadaffi says he wishes there would have been more public input. Regardless, RRHA board members suspended the proposal Wednesday evening.

