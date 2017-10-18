Wells Fargo text scam is making its rounds

Wells Fargo says a new scam to steal your banking information is blowing up.

The text message comes to your phone, claiming your card has been locked. The message says to call a number with a 201 area code.

Once you call, the automated message – which sounds just like Wells Fargo’s messages – says your card is locked due to suspicious activity.

The message asks for basic information about your debit card before hanging up.

At that point, your information is in the wrong hands.

A Wells Fargo employee says they will not reach out to you about suspicious activity via text message.

“What we will do is communicate with you through your online banking access, and that is you securely logging onto your account,” said Kristy Marshall, Wells Fargo. “You will see a message inside of your account from Wells Fargo or a banker.”

Marshall says they’ve received calls from a lot of people who fell victim to this scam. She say if you did too, you need to act right away.

Anyone who may have given out their personal information should call Wells Fargo or go to a branch location to explain what happened. The bank will turn off your debit card and start the process of getting you a new one.

