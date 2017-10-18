Popular Halloween light show back for 7th straight year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Popular Halloween light show back for 7th straight year

By Megan Woo, Digital
LEESBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A popular Halloween light show is back in Northern Virginia. A Leesburg native is back at it again for the seventh straight year.

Brandon Bullis uses over 16,000 lights to produce the "Edwards Landing Lights" each year. 

The show runs on a continuous loop each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and it supports the Johns Hopkins Children's Center. 

The show gained popularity back in 2013 when a YouTube video received over 8 million views. 

