Popular Halloween light show back for 7th straight year

A popular Halloween light show is back in Northern Virginia. A Leesburg native is back at it again for the seventh straight year.

Brandon Bullis uses over 16,000 lights to produce the "Edwards Landing Lights" each year.

The show runs on a continuous loop each night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and it supports the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The show gained popularity back in 2013 when a YouTube video received over 8 million views.

