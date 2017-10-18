Public meeting to be held on marijuana decriminalization

A public meeting is being held at the end of October to discuss the decriminalization of marijuana.

The State Crime Commission will be held in Richmond on Monday, Oct. 30:

Where: Pocahontas Building House Committee Room - located on the ground floor of 900 E Main Street, Richmond

When: Monday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Earlier in the year, the commission studied decriminalizing marijuana possession. Those findings will be presented at the start of the meeting.

Public comments will be taken at the end of the presentation.

Public comment procedures:

Speakers must sign in prior to the meeting to receive a number - starting at 10 a.m.

Numbers will be organized in batches with 10 individuals per group

Each group will be called in numerical order to line up at the podium

A limited supply of numbers will be distributed that morning on a first come, first serve basis

Due to time limitations, not everyone is guaranteed a chance to speak

Speakers are allowed three minutes

Comments must be limited to the issue - decriminalizing possession of marijuana

possession of marijuana Speakers need to identify themselves and any organization they represent.

Unruly behavior, such as booing, hissing or harassing remarks, is prohibited

All cell phones and electronic devices must be turned off or on vibrate

Read more about studies conducted by the Virginia State Crime Commission here.

