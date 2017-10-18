Short Pump Town Center - November 2017 Contest

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by WWBT, LLC (d/b/a NBC12), 5710 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23225 and Short Pump Town Center, 11800 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233 (“SPONSORS”). The promotion begins at 6am Monday 10/23/17 and ends 7am Friday 11/17/17. Promotion is void where prohibited . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules . Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Orange, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Caroline, Essex, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, King and Queen, King William, Hanover, Goochland, Buckingham, Cumberland, Amelia, Powhatan, Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Henrico, City of Petersburg, City of Colonial Heights, City of Hopewell, Charles City, New Kent, Middlesex, Prince George, Surry, Greensville, Brunswick, Lunenberg, Prince Edward, Nottoway, Dinwiddie , Emporia, Sussex, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of WWBT-TV, Short Pump Town Center, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per email address per day will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Data and messaging rates may apply. Entrants can win this contest only once. How to Enter . There is 1 (one) way to enter this promotion. The contest begins at 6am Monday 10/23/17 and closes at 7am Friday 11/17/17 . Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during the contest window a secret code will air during NBC12 News at 6am. Viewers must look for the secret code and complete the entry form. The entry form will be located on the NBC12 Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NBC12News , on the NBC12 News App and on www.NBC12.com. Entries must be received each day by 7am in order to qualify. Viewers may enter 1 (one) time per day Monday-Friday per email address. Entries will not roll over day to day.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the phone number associated with a winning entry.

Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of a phone number shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WWBT-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WWBT-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information, such as, but not limited to, the entrant’s contact information, email address, the URL of the entrant’s social media profile, twitter handle, user name, to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WWBT-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s) or the Social Media Sites (as defined below)

4. Social Media. To the extent this promotion is conducted on Facebook, Twitter, Google +, MySpace, LinkedIn, YouTube, Tumblr, Vine, FourSquare, Instagram, WordPress, Blogger, Meetup, or Spotify (“Social Media Site(s)”), or any application associated with the Sponsor(s) on these websites, entrant agrees to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application, the Social Media Sites, and these Rules. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application or the Social Media Sites, and to delete any of entrant’s related comments, posts, tweets, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve the right to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the contest and/or the Sponsor(s) profile, account, blog or handle through the application or Social Media Site. Any questions regarding the identity or owner of the entrant’s social media profile, URL, twitter handle, blog, username, account, or email address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entrant agrees that Sponsor(s) are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, or dissemination of any personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by the Social Media Sites, third party advertisers, or any other transferees. By submitting an entry, entrant(s) understand(s) that the Social Media Sites and their third party advertisers may electronically collect, disclose, and/or disseminate personal information in their profile, account, or handle, whether publicly available and/or generated by their own activity, tracking cookies, bugs, or otherwise. Please see the Social Media Sites’ privacy policies and terms of use for more information. Entrant understands that unless explicitly identified as a Sponsor herein, this promotion is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. Entrants who create multiple social media profiles or accounts in order to increase his/her odds of winning may be disqualified by the Sponsor(s).

5. Prize(s): A total of TWENTY (20) $1000 SHORT PUMP TOWN CENTER Gift Cards will be awarded: No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Gift cards may be subject to additional terms as set forth by Short Pump Town Center. Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

6. How the Prizes are Awarded . 1 random daily winner will be selected each day from all qualified entrants. Winners’ names will be announced daily on the following day’s 6am newscast.. Winners will be notified by phone by a representative of WWBT/NBC12 by 10am the following day and on Monday by 10am for Friday winners. 20 (twenty) winners will be selected in total.

7. Odds of Winning . The odds of winning the Prize depend on the number of eligible entries received.

8. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . A valid driver’s license, appropriate picture identification, or other proof that entrant is the owner of an account or profile is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a publicity release, and a liability release prior to taking possession of the prize(s). Failing compliance with any of these conditions, the winner will forfeit his/her selection and Sponsor(s) shall have the right but not the obligation to select another winner(s) based on the original judging criteria. A winner must take possession of his or her prize within 30 days of first notification.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WWBT-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WWBT-TV if WWBT-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WWBT-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto, including any information that is publicly available on the winner’s social media profile or account, or to which the winner gave Sponsor(s) permission to access, either directly or indirectly, through the Social Media Sites or any related application.

9. Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, defamation, invasion of privacy, misappropriation of likeness, false light, copyright or trademark infringement, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. By entering this promotion, entrant fully and completely releases the Social Media Sites from any liability associated with or related to participation in this promotion.

10. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by WWBT-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WWBT-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).