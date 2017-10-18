Churches gather supplies for Harvey victims

People in Houston are transitioning into the next phase of recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

On Wednesday, a group of volunteers in Richmond loaded up two tractor-trailers near Cedar Street Baptist Church with supplies to help. They packed the tractor-trailers with clothes, hygiene, and household products.

Now, it's ready to head south and help families recover.

"We decided to park this truck here. When we parked it here, it was empty, and then the community got involved. People were bringing things and bringing things every day for the last few weeks, and as you can see, we've filled up almost two trailers," said Marquise Rose, who organized hurricane relief donations.

The first truck leaves on Wednesday, and the second will leave Richmond this weekend.

Rose says he expects both of the trucks to be at Houston-area distribution centers by the start of next week.

