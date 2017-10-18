University of Florida president preparing for Richard Spencer's speech

The University of Florida is getting ready for Thursday's speech from white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Florida's governor issued a state of emergency for the event, and hundreds of law enforcement officers are on campus, from the state and other universities.

Tensions are high across the campus after deadly violence erupted during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville in back in August. Some students and faculty want the school to close, but the president says tomorrow will be business as usual.

"I'm urging all of our campus to stay away from the event. And it's because [of] supremacists, like him, extremists, like him, really thrive on attention and confrontation. That's the oxygen that allows them to breathe," said Kent Fuchs, University of Florida president.

The president also wanted to make it clear that the university will not do anything to denSpencerer his constitutional First Amendment right to speak.

