Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida; protesters march on campus

White nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida on Thursday afternoon. Hours before the event, protestors started marching on campus.

Law enforcement officers took positions at key intersections and on rooftops to keep an eye on the crowd, according to WWSB.

His speech quickly turned into a debate between him and his supporters on stage and the audience. Audience members were chanting, trying to drown out Spencer's message.

Florida's governor issued a state of emergency for the event, and hundreds of law enforcement officers were on campus, from the state and other universities.

Tensions were high across the campus after deadly violence erupted during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville in back in August. Some students and faculty wanted the school to close, but the president said business would carry on as usual.

