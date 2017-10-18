Grand marshals announced for 2017 Christmas parade

Bride shares wedding with sister with special needs

Bride shares wedding with sister with special needs

Richmond is getting ready for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

This year's theme is "Christmas Around the World" in honor of NASA Langley Research Center's 100th anniversary and the advancements and technological breakthroughs featured in the popular book and movie "Hidden Figures."

The grand marshals will be Margot Lee Shetterly, author of "Hidden Figures," and Dr. Christine Darden, the retired NASA mathematician, and aeronautical engineer featured in the book.

The 34th Annual Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. in front of the Science Museum.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12