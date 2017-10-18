Children's Hospital of Richmond throws Halloween party

Nearly 30 kids at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU participated in a Halloween party on Wednesday. The kids painted pumpkins, picked out costumes, and received goodie bags.

"This is our largest party in the hospital every year and we’re so thankful for all of the support Spirit stores and their customs bring to our patients," a hospital spokesperson said in an email.

Spirit of Children has raised more than $376,000 to benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond's Child Life Program.

“The goal of child life is to make life as normal as possible for patients and families in the hospital, and Spirit of Children helps us make that an everyday reality,” said Heather Rossi, senior child life specialist at CHoR. “We want our community to know that while they are having fun selecting a costume or decorations they are also helping us make life better for kids in the hospital. Recent donations have allowed us to expand our team and bring child life services into the Children’s Pavilion and emergency room.”

Spirit Halloween posted a 10 percent off coupon on their Facebook page for their customers. In return, 10 percent will go back to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

